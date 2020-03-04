West Jones High School Peer Council members recently taught Tar Wars to fourth- and fifth-graders at West Jones Elementary and North Jones Elementary. Council members used presentation boards to share important information about cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and vapes. Stories, activities and games were used to teach the terrible consequences of smoking, vaping and using smokeless tobacco. Peer Council members encourage everyone to be smoke-free and vape-free. Peer Council is taught by Denise Graves and assisted by Jones County School District nurse Francie Pope. Front, from left, Maria Terry, Payton Gray, Harlei Boler, Kennedy Beech, Jordan Smith, Jackson Craven; back, John Patrick Smith, Sydney Knotts, Elizabeth Little, Alysabeth Bryant, Tanner Anderson, Dominique Barajas, Garrett Mixon, Benji Masters and Carter Jones. (Photo submitted)
