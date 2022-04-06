West Jones Peer Council members shown preparing for Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, which was April 1. This day is promoted to raise awareness of the problems of tobacco use. More than 480,000 U.S. citizens will die this year from tobacco-related illnesses, statistics show. The WJH Peer Council encourages everyone to stay tobacco-free. Peer Council is taught by Denise Graves with assistance from Jones County School District Nurse Courtney Johnson. Front, from left, Maci Bray, Holli Hilbun, Natalie Welborn, Becca Fitzgerald, Kinsley West, Maggie Claire Todd, Kaylee Anderson and Cadie Lowe; back, Todd Pankowski, Ryder Walters, Noah Welborn, Maggie Graves, Dominique Barajas, Anna Wilson, Ella Page, Alexa Hernandez and Khloe Atkins. Marlayna Warrick is also on the Peer Council but is not pictured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.