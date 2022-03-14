Ian Marks of West Jones High School was selected STAR Student for the 2021-22 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program. He will be honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 14 at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.
STAR Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school's STAR Student. The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi's high school seniors, said Vickie Powell, Senior Vice President of Foundations of the MEC.
Each STAR student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher — the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student's scholastic achievement. Marks selected Karen Deniakos as STAR Teacher. West Jones and district officials said they were proud of both honorees.
More than 600 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive recognition from MEC's M.B Swayze Foundations at the celebration. The top 20 STAR Students — The ALL STAR Scholars — will receive scholarships and their STAR Teachers will receive awards provided by the Kelly Gene Cook Sr. Charitable Foundation.
The highlight of the Education Celebration will be the announcement of the Mississippi ALL-STAR Scholar for 2021-22 school year, who will win the coveted $24,000 Cook Foundation Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.