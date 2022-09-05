The West Jones livestock evaluation team finished first in the state and made the cut to participate in the national competition in Indianapolis on Oct. 9. Members of the team and adviser Ken Parker made a short presentation to the Jones County Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting. Supervisors congratulated and encouraged the team members who will represent the county and state in the competition, then made a donation to help with expenses. Team members who went before the board were, from left, Hope White, John Harrison, Jenna Walters and Callie Knotts, along with Parker. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
