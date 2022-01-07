An elderly man escaped his burning home in Shady Grove, with help from his neighbors, after a candle caught it on fire Wednesday morning. Charles Wilson was shaving when his son yelled that the house was on fire, according to the report from the Jones County Fire Council.
Neighbors reportedly helped him escape through the back door. There was
no electricity in the home after a tree fell on it Sunday. Unattended candles are believed to be the cause of the fire. The home at 4461 Highway 15 North was engulfed in flames when volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded to the report at about 10:15 a.m.
They immediately began a defensive attack and prevented flames from spreading to nearby structures. The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded to the incident and will be investigating.
