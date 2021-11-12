An elderly Jones County man suffered what were described as serious injuries after being struck by a pickup while walking in the Calhoun Community on Wednesday night.
Jerry Coleman, 82, was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit while walking along Indian Springs Road near the intersection of Meador Road just after 8 p.m., according to the report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver of the Toyota Tundra, 37-year-old Jeremy Stephens, dialed 911 and rendered aid to the victim before volunteers from Pleasant Ridge responded along with a Sharon volunteer who was in the area at the time.
The incident remains under investigation by the JCSD.
