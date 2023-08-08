LL-C, Buck Naked Truth offering special coverage
Today (Tuesday) is Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Leader-Call will have coverage from the courthouse this evening. Updates will be provided each time a batch of ballots is tabulated.
On Wednesday, The Buck Naked Truth podcast will have a special “Post-Election Day Special” hosted by Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski and political analyst Kelvin “Dog” Smith.
The two will break down local, regional and statewide elections, and there will likely be special guests as well, Cegiselski said.
Tune in to the Buck Naked Truth starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through the podcast’s Facebook page or most major podcast host sites.
Coverage of the election will be in Thursday’s Leader-Call print edition.
The winners of today’s primaries will advance to the general election on Nov. 8 if they have opponents from the other party or Independents. In primary races with more than two candidates, if one does not get more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
