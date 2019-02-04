Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.