A Hattiesburg woman who rammed her ex-husband’s motorcycle and his pickup is now in a place where she can make new license plates for them.
Jessica Naomi Ellis, 36, was ordered to serve two years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and pay more than $6,000 restitution to her ex-husband after she pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to two counts of felony malicious mischief.
Ellis seriously damaged a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that belonged to David Wayne Ellis of Seminary in September 2017, then used a Toyota Yaris to slam into his Chevrolet Silverado last March, according to court documents.
In April 2017, she was charged with aggravated assault after being accused of attacking Angela Davis with a knife in Covington County. Ellis was then treated in a state mental facility and diagnosed with schizophrenia and psychosis brought on by the use of methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to court papers, her condition was “treatable with antipsychotic medication.” After four months in the facility and getting medication, she was deemed “competent to stand trial” for the malicious mischief.
The trial date was set for March 6, but she decided to take the plea agreement instead.
After admitting to damaging her ex-husband’s vehicles, she was ordered to serve two years in prison, three years of post-release supervision under MDOC and pay court fees and fines of $8,413.48. Of that, $6,328.45 is restitution for her ex-husband to pay for the damage she did to his vehicles.
Ellis was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Tony Buckley.
• In a separate case, a Jones County man got a suspended sentence after he fled from deputies and “intentionally rammed the back” of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department cruiser last February, according to court documents.
Marshal Eli Rowell, 32, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing and got a three-year suspended sentence and was ordered to serve two years under MDOC post-release supervision. He was also ordered to pay $1,917.50 in court fees and fines and to participate in the court’s community service program. He spent 331 days in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
In exchange for the plea, the JCSD agreed to drop the charge of felony malicious mischief.
• A Jones County woman got a suspended sentence for her role in the theft of a pickup in Louisiana. Kimberly Odom, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and receiving stolen property because she was with David Drew Williams, 43, when he was caught with a Chevy Silverado that had been stolen from Hollie Hartley in St. Charles Parish in November 2016, according to court documents.
Odom was ordered to a three-year suspended sentence and to serve two years post-release supervision under MDOC. She was also ordered to pay $1,917.50 in court fees and fines.
