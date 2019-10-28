Multiple fires at same house being probed as ‘suspicious’
•
The Ellisville Fire Department is calling a Sunday morning house fire “suspicious” after it reignited twice and burned into Monday.
Firefighters responded to a house fire report at 411 Washington St. in Ellisville at 12:48 a.m. The single-story brick home’s garage, which had been converted to an enclosed room, was full of heavy smoke when officials arrived. Ensuring residents were clear of the area, firefighters contained the damage to the garage, said EFD Interim Chief Jake Williams.
Hours later, however, firefighters responded to the residence again and found it engulfed in flames. South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments assisted the EFD in battling the flames for several hours.
The family of four were reportedly not home during either fire. The home was ruled a total loss.
According to a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, the fire rekindled twice before firefighters used foam to finally extinguish it completely. The flames were “huge,” she said.
“I was in one of the worst house fires as a teenager,” she said. “And this wasn’t normal.”
The neighbor said the fire rekindled in different parts of the house each time.
One volunteer firefighter was reportedly injured but declined transportation to the emergency room.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
Ellisville Police Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Other volunteer fire departments like Calhoun, Glade and Hebron stood by to assist if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.