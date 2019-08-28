GULFPORT– A Hattiesburg man who robbed an Ellisville bank in March to cap off a three-week crime spree pleaded guilty as charged in U.S. District Court on Friday.
Clifford Randell Montague, 53, stood before Judge Sul Ozerden and pleaded guilty to bank robbery, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Michelle A. Sutphin of the FBI. The judge will sentence Montague at 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
On Feb. 23, Montague robbed a credit union in Gautier by handing a teller a note threatening to shoot if she did not put money in a bag. Montague went on to rob a bank in Pace, Fla., on March 4, and BancorpSouth in Ellisville on March 18. Each time, Montague used a note. He was stopped in Memphis while driving a stolen car. He confessed to FBI agents.
Montague faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.
