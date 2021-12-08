While the city of Ellisville celebrated its employees at Charlie’s Catfish House for their hard work throughout the year, firefighters and police rushed to the scene of a crash. That’s all part of the job and why Mayor Lynn Buckhaults recognizes city-run services annually for their contributions to the citizens of Ellisville.
Employees with the fire and police departments, city hall and public works were honored at a luncheon and awards ceremony last Thursday. Buckhaults said the annual event is to show the city’s appreciation to its employees.
“All of our employees of the year in each department were all very deserving,” Buckhaults said. “We are honored to put this on for them and grateful to Charlie’s Catfish House for hosting us.”
At the ceremony, Buckhaults handed out official certificates from Gov. Tate Reeves’ office to each Ellisville Board of Alderman member. The city also gave out departmental employee of the year awards, nominated and voted on by employees of each respective department.
The Public Works Employee of the Year was Charles Holes, Firefighter of the Year was John Harris, Police Officer of the Year was Chief Bruce Russell and Citizen of the Year was Sherra Browning.
Russell said he was honored to have been selected as police officer of the year.
“I feel that there were many more deserving officers, and this was voted on by members of the department,” Russell said. “Being nominated for this shows me how some people feel.”
For the Citizen of the Year Award, Browning went above and beyond to collect donations for the playground at the multipurpose building downtown, Buckhaults said. Browning headed the committee for the playground donations. The committee was able to collect $130,450.50 for the construction of the play- ground.
“She has gone above and beyond to raise the money, contact people and remind them of the donations,” Buckhaults said. “She has done an outstanding job, and I don’t think there is anyone more deserving of this award.”
