A deputy clerk at the city of Ellisville is in hot water after the city called an emergency meeting April 9.
At the meeting, Emerald Wuertz, a deputy clerk who handled the water department, was fired. Ellisville Mayor Lynn A. Buckhaults said the city discovered some discrepancies in the water department records Friday at midday and, within the hour, contacted the State Auditor’s Office to conduct an investigation.
Buckhaults said because it’s an ongoing investigation, the city could not comment at this time on what type of discrepancies were found.
“As soon as we find out more, we will make that information public,” Buckhaults said. “The audit is ongoing and will be published when concluded.”
Logan Reeves, spokesman for the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, said The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor does not confirm or comment on any potential or pending investigation.
In 2018, Wuertz was selected as the Waterworks Employee of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.