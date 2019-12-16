A pair of former Ellisville residents entertained world diplomats at the White House Wednesday night while singing as part of the VOICES of Mobile singing ensemble.
University of Mobile students Austin Perkins and Lexus Peppers performed at the Spirit of America reception as part of the White House’s annual Christmas celebrations. The group sang Christmas and gospel songs, only for the liaison to note that they were among the “best” groups the White House had received, Perkins said.
“People were filling the hallways, stopping to make videos,” he said. “They just freaked out. They loved it.”
To sing at the event, which runs through December, was awe-inspiring, Peppers said. The group sang privately for diplomats representing several different countries.
“Ladies were dressed in their African attire, and there were a lot of people coming through,” Peppers said. “It was sweet to get to sing to the kids. We sang ‘Let It Go,’ ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy Birthday.’”
Peppers said the event was intimate, with the small crowd often singing along.
“They were expecting us to be the people to set up the atmosphere, but we didn’t just sing Christmas songs,” she said. “We got to spread the gospel at the White House.”
Both had hopes to see the President Donald Trump, but he’d just boarded Air Force One to visit Pennsylvania for a rally. They did, however, get a tour of the entire East Wing and first lady Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations.
“The first lady had posted a video of her walking through, showing the highlights of the decorations,” Peppers said. “It was beautiful. Getting to walk through and see that, where she’d been, was an awesome and exciting moment. Maybe next time we’ll see them.”
The pair stood for a photo in front of a presidential seal door, behind which Trump frequently has meetings. They afterward Face-timed their parents from inside the White House for bragging rights.
“My dad works at the Stennis Space Center, and his first reaction when I told him (where I was going) was, ‘Can we go?’” Peppers said.
As the VOICES of Mobile wrap up their D.C. trip, music education grad student Perkins and childhood education senior Peppers will continue mapping out their futures — with at least one of them sticking to a music-related field.
“I’d love to move back home and start a vocal studio or teach at the college level,” Perkins said.
“I want to teach, but whatever God has planned, that’s what I’ll do,” Peppers said. “I’m not a person who would step outside his will. If he calls me to be a singer, I’m all for it.”
The pair have also traveled to Israel, Cuba, London, Romania and Carnegie Hall in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.