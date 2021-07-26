Tenants of a 16-unit apartment complex in Ellisville recently came home to find eviction notices posted to their doors after a new owner bought the property.
The new owner, Dearman Properties, is going to work with the tenants on move-out dates and is also offering them the opportunity to move into other complexes the company owns in Hattiesburg. Tenants were given notice two weeks ago and told they have until Sept. 1 to leave the complex, said property manager Nikki Christy.
“We gave them all a notice, and we are going to work with them,” Christy said. “Acquisition of a property can create chaos.”
Christy said three of the tenants plan on moving into other residences owned by the property management company, and about five of the tenants have not paid rent. Many of the tenants had lapsed or expired leases when Dearman purchased the property.
“A lot of the leases expired or at-will renting,” Christy said. “We gave them the 30-day notice required by law and said if they can be out by Sept. 1, they wouldn’t need to pay another month’s rent.”
Fixed-term leasing is a period of time that ends at a fixed date that the property is rented to a tenant and can be terminated without notice in Mississippi for causes specified in the lease. In a month-to-month agreement, the lease has no specific expiration and can be terminated with notice.
Many of the tenants had no fixed lease or rented month to month when the property was purchased. In this case, the property owner can either renew the leases or serve eviction notices.
The company is also willing to work with those past Sept. 1 if the tenants have not found new homes, Christy said.
“If anything we can learn from this experience to handle a property acquisition better,” Christy said.
David Dearman, the president and CEO of Dearman Properties, said the complex will be used for charitable purposes and a project he holds close to his heart. The complex will be used for housing for high-functioning autistic individuals and working with a local group.
Finding a new home
While property owners have every right to sell what they own, those who rent have few affordable housing options. Ellisville currently does not have a housing authority. The Laurel Housing Authority offers around 624 accessible, one-, two- and three-bedroom affordable housing units.
As rent rises, affordable housing in Mississippi and Jones County leaves few options for those on fixed incomes. More than 43 percent of low-income Mississippians are considered cost-burdened by rent — paying more than 30 percent of their income for housing — and nearly 63 percent of severely low-income renters are considered severely cost-burdened. These families pay more than 50 percent of their income on rent alone.
“It’s a civil matter,” Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said. “I hope they can find homes and places to live, but it’s out of our jurisdiction.”
Gov. Tate Reeves’ statewide moratorium on filing evictions ended in May 2020. The CDC Eviction Moratorium ordered from Sept. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 that renters should be protected if they cannot pay their rent due to financial hardship. However, this protection may not stop a landlord from suing a tenant. It is not rent relief or can stop past-due rent.
Renters must fill out a declaration showing financial hardship to qualify for the eviction moratorium; however, it only stops evictions through July 31. Tenants will also still owe any past-due rent.
One resident’s grandchildren came to visit and sit with their pawpaw who has resided in the complex for eight years. He lives on a fixed income — disability — and is not sure where he will live after receiving the eviction.
“Mr. Ryan would come around … I maybe signed a lease once when he took over the place, but when it came time to renew, he didn’t renew it and we kept our agreement,” he said.
He was living in the apartment with his girlfriend at the time they were handed their eviction notice. His daughter and their children were visiting and stayed with him for the time being. The daughter wonders where her family will go after the eviction.
“I just got out of a situation with a slumlord in Laurel,” his daughter said. “I want a good home for my kids … I don’t want them to grow up in the projects, and I just enrolled them in school here. I don’t know where we will go at the end of the month. We will probably be homeless.”
The daughter has six children, some of whom stay at a family member’s home while she is searching for a place. The tenants didn’t want to reveal their names for fear of being unable to find a new place to live or rent.
