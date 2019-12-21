An Ellisville family will be displaced this Christmas after a fire caused major damage to their single-story brick home.
The Ellisville Fire Department responded to the residence at 412 McManus Street in Ellisville at 4 p.m. Friday. Homeowner Marty Eddy had been in the living area in the front of the home when he he began to hear strange noises coming from the rear of the home, he said. After opening the door to the back room, he saw the ceiling on fire near the light fixture. After evacuating the home with his grandchildren, he called 911.
Upon arrival, Ellisville firefighters found the rear of the home engulfed in flames. They battled the blaze in the attic and, after making entry into the home, firefighters were able to extinguish it.
EFD was assisted by volunteers from Union, South Jones and Southwest Jones. The Ellisville Police Department was also on scene. No injuries were reported.
Eddy lived at the home with his adult daughter and three grandchildren.
