The Ellisville Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed to hire another certified firefighter and swore-in the department’s interim chief at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Erik Baker, who also works at the Hattiesburg Fire Department, was hired as a certified firefighter at $27,000 per year with a six month probationary period. Ellisville Fire Department Interim Chief Jake Williams recently hired Nicholas Hocanson as a certified responder at $25,000. The department is seeking to hire two more firefighters before the year’s end to “have the numbers to keep up with the days,” Williams said.
Williams said Baker is a 12-year veteran who’s worked for departments in Jackson and Brandon.
“He’s really good,” he said. “He’s on top of his stuff. He already know’s how to do a lot of the new stuff we’ve been doing, so he’ll be a good addition.”
The board also agreed to hire two uncertified firefighters —William Busby and Deshaun Harris — who are set to be trained and certified in the near future.
“Several guys (in Hattiesburg) have shown interest in coming over here and working,” Williams said. “I want to get some of those guys over here and start building back up.”
The city also recently approved the hiring of several new part-time firefighters: Brady Miles, Elliott Edwards and Joey Collins of Hattiesburg; and Charles Newell, James Newell and Kevin Dungan of Laurel.
In other business, Mayor Lynn Buckhaults swore Williams in before the chamber audience, an “overdue” ceremony since the interim chief took on his role earlier this fall. Williams took over for Ronnie McGilberry, who resigned in July.
The council also unanimously approved several payments: $5,800 for new mulch at city parks, $500 as a retainer fee for Craft Entities, LLC and $2,640 as a yearly maintenance fee to Ryatech Computer Solutions for digital record keeping.
Before the meeting’s end, the board entered a closed-door executive session to deal with a personnel matter. At the end of the session, Buckhaults announced that an Ellisville police officer was suspended from the department for six months and will be put on a six-month probationary period after their return.
Executive sessions are not open to the public.
