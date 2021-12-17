A Jones County family's home was severely damaged by fire 10 days before Christmas. Two people sustained minor injuries and a firefighter had moderate injuries.
Homeowner Carl Kwansy had just returned to his residence in the 2300 block of Highway 590 when he saw flames coming from the window in the den and smoke billowing through the front door Wednesday afternoon. He got his neighbors to help move his vehicles away from the home.
Southwest Jones, South Jones, Boggy, Union and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at about 3:55 p.m. The two-story brick home was engulfed on one side of the home, near the den and carport, and crews immediately began an offensive fire attack.
The home sustained major damage, and two vehicles were damaged. One firefighter sustained moderate injuries and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ Ambulance. Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Dixie Electric EPA also responded.
— Dana Bumgardner contributed to this
