An Ellisville man who is accused of shooting a man who was in bed with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend is being sought by local law enforcement officials.
Jarvis Richardson, 27, is accused of breaking into a house on Bimaka Drive — a dead-end street off Burnt Bridge Road in Pendorff — and firing a single shot into the abdomen of an unidentified man, Investigator Jardian McDonald of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Several children and other people were in the home, McDonald said.
The victim — identified only as a black man in his early 20s — was transported by EMServ Ambulance to a hospital to be treated for the shot in his stomach. It was believed that a small-caliber handgun was used but no shell casing had been recovered.
“He’s expected to survive,” McDonald said of the victim.
The man and woman who were in the bed together told law enforcement officials that they are not in a relationship, and they were clothed and asleep at the time of the shooting. She identified Richardson — an ex-boyfriend of hers — as the shooter.
Officials are trying to find Richardson for questioning in the case, McDonald said.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867)
