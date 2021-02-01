An Ellisville man who was arrested for driving drunk after being accused of causing multiple crashes in Jones County last November was arrested again in Hattiesburg after another wreck this weekend.
Matthew Pressly, 40, was charged with DUI after crashing a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant in the median of Highway 49 near Peps Point Road just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report from the Hattiesburg Police Department. Pressly was not injured, HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said, and he was transported to the Forrest County Jail.
In November, Pressly was charged with felony DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield to law enforcement after being arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
He rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of highways 84 and 28, and while troopers were investigating that crash, another wreck was reported at Highway 29 and Indian Springs Road, just outside the Ellisville city limits. Pressly turned in front of that vehicle and caused that crash, according to the incident report.
Pressly was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and was charged with his third DUI in a five-year period, which makes it a felony, possession of beer in a dry county, leaving the scene and driving with a suspended license.
Jasper County Jail records show that Pressly had been released from custody the previous day after being charged with public profanity/drunkenness by Bay Springs police.
He was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center after posting $6,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.