From staff reports
An Ellisville man first lied to law enforcement, and now he’s lying in a cell facing a felony charge.
Perry Walker, 34, was charged with burglary of a dwelling and trespassing after being caught Monday at a residence on Pittman Road, just outside of Ellisville.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigators J.D. Carter and Patrick Oster responded to a call of a burglary in progress at 928 Pittman Road and caught Walker there, according to a press release from the JCSD.
When they arrived, Walker was dragging air compressors and other tools from a shed and had a truckload of household items, Carter said.
Walker told them that the property belonged to his deceased uncle.
But investigators contacted the owner, who is alive and told them no one had permission to be on his property or to take anything.
Walker was charged with burglary and trespassing and booked into the county jail. His bond was set at $10,000 Wednesday in Jones County Justice Court.
