Employees of the year selected
•
The Ellisville Board of Alderman’s regular meeting Tuesday proved eventful with Mayor Lynn Buckhaults announcing his re-election run and doling out several awards to public servants.
Officer Paul Coleman was chosen as the Ellisville Police Department’s Officer of the Year, Chief Bruce Russell announced, as he brings years of experience from his previous stint at the EPD and his time at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“We had a silent vote,” Russell said. “Nobody knew who was voting for who. We pulled them out to count, and Paul received every vote but one. That was the vote he put in for somebody else.”
Coleman will “no doubt” move up in rank if he stays on with the EPD, Russell said.
“I cannot stress enough that Paul brings a lot to the department and the town,” he said. “He doesn’t stop, he doesn’t slow down. His motto is, ‘I do what I feel I get paid for.’”
Ellisville Fire Chief Jake Williams and his department elected Eric Baker as Firefighter of the Year; Williams was absent Tuesday due to business in Petal.
Rita Sumrall, who runs R&A’s French Quarter Grill and organized this past year’s drive-through trunk-or-treat, received quite a shock when Buckhaults announced she was the 2020 Citizen of the Year. Buckhaults had told her a tall tale to get her to the meeting, saying he’d needed a business owner present to discuss the downtown overlay project.
“It’s unreal is what it is,” Sumrall said. She also is organizing the city’s Mardi Gras parade this year, which may end up being another drive-through event, she said.
The city’s Public Works department selected Charles Jernigan as its Employee of the Year as well.
Of those who won awards that night, Buckhaults said, “They’ve done a fantastic job. Outstanding work.”
Though not part of the agenda, Mayor Buckhaults took time to announce his intention to run for re-election: “It’s no doubt been an honor and a privilege to serve, and there’s a lot yet we need to do,” he said.
In his formal statement, Buckhaults wrote that infrastructure improvements and financial stability are at the core of his platform.
“They are foundational,” he wrote. “We are currently in the midst of the beginning stages of the most apparent and much-needed project, the Downtown Revitalization Project. It will consist of water line replacement, drainage, curb and gutter, lighting and street resurfacing. Also, throughout the city we have completed drainage projects that not only improve surface water flow but also improve property values. There are more of these projects to come. And, of course, we are always paving streets as we can.”
Contract bids for that project are being advertised in the Leader-Call starting this week.
The board approved removal of several part-time firefighters: Forrest Cawley, Timothy Burkhalter, Joey Collins, Jesse Hales and Casey Johnson. Replacing them are part-time certified firefighters Bobby Wells, Zane Adams, Elliott Edwards, Carlos Wilson, Tom Scoggins and Anthony Ratcliff.
“If they’re not active and able to do it due to whatever deal, we’ll keep them on the list until the board approves taking them off,” Buckhaults said.
The city also moved to hire James Gieger as a full-time police officer on a six-month probationary period at $28,500 annually. In other spending, the city approved the purchase of a miniature excavator from Beat 3 of Jones County.
In keeping with Jones County’s closure of community centers, the aldermen unanimously voted to keep the George Harrison Multipurpose Center closed for another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.