The Ellisville Police Department made two domestic assault arrests Tuesday for incidents that occurred over two nights earlier this week.
Brandon Tyler Beech, 23, and Juan Manuel Ortiz, 26, both of Ellisville, were arrested Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for domestic assault charges and were arraigned Wednesday before Judge David Lyons.
Officers went to Mesa Drive at 11:50 p.m. for a domestic call and spoke to a white woman on the porch of a neighbor’s residence. They observed signs of physical abuse, and the victim alleged that Beech had strangled her until she passed out. Beech had left the scene in the victim’s car before officers arrived, but he returned the next day and was arrested for aggravated domestic violence, Police Chief Bruce Russell said.
On Tuesday, officers responded to another domestic call on McManus Street just before 10 p.m. and spoke with a woman who said Ortiz had struck her, made her nose bleed and strangled her while threatening to kill her. Ortiz reportedly didn’t comply with police and was tased before being arrested.
Running Ortiz’s information through Central Dispatch, the EPD learned he had a warrant out of Texas for felony stalking, but he will not be extradited. Ortiz was charged with aggravated domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Both men were scheduled to appear in Ellisville City Court on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.