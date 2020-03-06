The Ellisville Police Department is getting some upgrades.
The EPD recently received a $1,500 donation from Pat McKenzie, Inc., a financial boon that police Chief Bruce Russell will likely spend on 10 tactical vest carriers. The department also asked the city to buy a Live Scan digital fingerprint machine using $4,800 of the department's tech fund.
The tactical vest carriers are worn over officers’ bullet-proof vests. Though the department once used them, Russell said the previous carriers were “first generation, to say the least.” The Velcro straps were low-quality.
“These are better-quality, and they fold over and zip instead of using Velcro,” Russell said. “Officers can put their OC spray, their Tasers, everything on their belts.”
Russell said the current bullet-proof vests are becoming outdated, and the department will likely apply for grant money to help purchase new ones, as it has in the past.
The Ellisville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved purchasing the carriers, 3-0. Aldermen Carson Graham and Aaron Heidelberg were absent from the regular meeting.
The Live Scan fingerprint machine will help expedite fingerprinting for suspects, Russell said, as sending ink fingerprints to the federal lab can take weeks or months. Moreover, those ink fingerprint slides have a slim margin of error — a single smudge can warrant a do-over.
“By the time we get the cards back, the suspects are bonded out and gone,” Russell said.
The board unanimously approved the $4,800 purchase.
Adding to that, the board approved an agenda item for its March 17 meeting — a discussion on purchasing Caliber Public Safety, which is a software used for dispatch and records management. The department wants to switch to Caliber because it’s compliant with the government-mandated National Incident-Based Reporting System. Local law enforcement will be able to share information with each other and nationally through the new system.
The software’s records management system uses cloud technology to store files and is billed as a user-friendly way to access those files. The purchase would cost the city a total $35,000, which it can pay in increments.
“We’ll be linked up with central dispatch and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, so we can pull up their reports and vice versa,” Russell said. “I’m all for anything that can help improve these guys’ jobs by sharing information and networking.”
In other business, the city approved the $87 purchase of a quarter-page ad for Miss Mississippi’s Jones County representative Caidyn Crowder for an unspecified publication. The South Jones High School graduate had made the request from Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, who said it was fair to at least put the item on the agenda. After a short deliberation, Alderwoman-at-Large Ola Mitchell expressed her support of Crowder. The board voted to approve the purchase.
The city also approved the monthly payment of $1,745 on the city’s loan principal to pay it off earlier.
The board closed the meeting with an executive session regarding a personnel matter. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
