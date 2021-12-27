The city of Ellisville received one of two new police cars and a new fire truck just in time for Christmas.
The city purchased the fire truck in April for approximately $345,000. The city also received one of two new Dodge Charger cruisers at a cost of $22,000 for each. Because of COVID and supply-chain issues, more than 11,000 orders were canceled recently by companies that specialize in customizing service vehicles. The turn around time for a new fire truck through most companies is within 180 days of order.
This was the first time the police department could purchase new vehicles in five years, said EPD Chief Bruce Russell.
“We are just as proud to get one vehicle as a larger department that can get 20,” Russell said. “The guys have been doing a good job as far as maintenance and keeping up with the patrol cars. We had to put a new motor in one of the vehicles last week.”
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said this was a win for the city because the vehicles have been paid for in full, leaving no debt.
“It’s definitely an improvement,” Buckhaults said. “It’s got a lot of stuff on it that will benefit the fire department and the people we serve.”
The oldest pumper the department has is out of its lifespan, according to state standards, and the new truck will give the city some options, said Chief Kyle Brooks of the Ellisville Fire Department.
“It’s got a larger tank capacity and a larger pump capacity, so it will give us an opportunity to flow more water than our older trucks,” Brooks said. “NFPA mandates certain things over the years, and this has got a lot better lighting that are LED and scene lights all the way around that is going to benefit the guys on the interstate a lot. There’s a crash-tested cab.”
