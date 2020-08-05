Board cites Reeves' order in denying permit; organizers to push forth with event as a protest
•
After an impassioned discussion during its regular meeting Tuesday, the Ellisville Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to reject a permit request for a Back the Blue rally in the city, per a mandate from Gov. Tate Reeves. Now, event organizers Laurie and Lang Rogers say the event is still on as a pro-police protest.
A government mandate doesn’t outweigh constitutional rights, said Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell. It’s unclear the extent to which that mandate can be enforced, It is clear, however, that there is potential for a large crowd on and around Court Street, as a figurative “1,500 to 2,000 people” were discussed. A few weekends prior, hundreds of police brutality protesters and counter-protesters gathered outside the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel, most of them wearing masks.
Gov. Tate Reeves recently included Jones County in an executive order limiting outdoor gatherings to 20 or fewer people and indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer.
The Back the Blue rally was intended to be a family-friendly event with vendors and food. Proceeds were to go to local police departments. Though Chief Russell said he’d like to delay that event, Laurie and Lang Rogers said they and others will still gather on Court Street Aug. 15.
The argument kicked off when
Ward 4 Alderman Carson Graham made a motion to reject the permit request.
“I’ll say this: we all support the police and the Back the Blue rally,” Graham said. “But since y’all were here last, we’ve had this executive order 1509. We can’t have more than 20 people together outside at a time.”
“Six feet apart,” Lang said.
“No, 20 people maximum,” Graham said.
“You can interpret that as 20 people max, 6 feet apart, or you can interpret that as 10,000 people. Twenty in an area, 6 feet apart.”
“That’s not the way I’m reading it. I’m reading it as 20 people maximum. We’re only supposed to have 10 in this room. So due to that, I’m going to make a motion to not approve the event application at this time due to the executive order.”
Russell asked the board to consider calling a special meeting to approve the event permit if “by some miracle” the executive order is changed.
“I understand where you’re heart’s at,” he said to the Rogerses. “We all feel the same way. We love our country and what it stands for, and we love our freedom. But to me, I’d like to see this postponed until something changes.
“This virus has got one reason to exist, one goal, and that’s to kill as many people as it possibly can. It scares me, and also honors me, to think we’d have 1,500 to 2,000 people come here in support of law enforcement. … But it terrifies me to put 1,500 to 2,000 people in a city block. There’s no way you can keep that many people 6 feet apart.”
“Put some baby powder on it,” Laurie Rogers said, “and blow through it. Do you think his order stops this virus? It has stopped churches from getting together. It has stopped good people from doing good things for a good cause.”
Russell said he would prefer to return to the issue a few weeks later, if case numbers are down and government-mandated restrictions are rolled back. He noted a family member might not survive if he accidentally brought the virus home.
“We bought masks for this event,” Laurie said. “Even the masks were going to be part of the fundraiser.”
Lang raised the idea of being his own vendor since vendors wouldn’t be allowed without the event permit.
“Not on city property,” City Attorney Randy Laird said.
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said that regardless of personal feelings about executive orders and the state government, the city cannot issue the permit.
“We are bound by the executive order,” he said.
When Lang raised the argument that the city meeting itself was violating the executive order — more than 10 people were present — Buckhaults noted the meeting is open to the public and that everyone is asked to wear a mask.
The board then voted unanimously to reject the application.
Outside, Russell said it’s difficult to fight COVID-19 because it’s an invisible enemy.
“You’re going to have people not just from Jones County but probably from out of state,” he said. “The city welcomes a crowd, but we want them to leave here healthy and safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.