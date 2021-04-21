Crews will soon be milling and paving the streets of Ellisville in the next phase of the downtown project, starting next Monday.
The city has nearly completed the replacement of the water lines, valves and other components and will move into repaving the streets. The city submitted the contract to begin bidding for the Downtown Ellisville Paving Project March 9 through Chas N. Clark Associates Consulting Engineers of Laurel. The contract was awarded to TL Wallace of Columbia for $305,363.50 .
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said the contract is established for 45 days to complete the paving.
Moving forward into the next phase of the project, the city will submit a grant application for the Small Municipalities Limited Populations Grant for $100,000 through the Mississippi Development Authority. The city will use the grant toward curb and gutter replacements and light replacements.
The grant is awarded to municipalities with fewer than 10,000 residents and counties with fewer than 30,000 residents “to finance projects to promote economic growth” and come from appropriations made by the Legislature, according to the Mississippi Development Authority.
The MDA prioritizes grant funds for three categories: economic development projects, such as industrial park improvements; community development improvements, such as Main Street water, sewer, road, sidewalk and tourism asset improvements; and public improvements projects such as general water, sewer and road improvements. The maximum grant amount is $150,000.
