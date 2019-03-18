The Highlands residential subdivision in Jones County just outside the city of Ellisville has become the first community in south Mississippi to receive C Spire’s next-generation Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Gigabit speed broadband Internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service.
C Spire began turning up FTTH services to homeowners in the first phase of the 300-lot Highlands development, which is located on 450 acres between Highway 11 and Interstate 59, late last month. The service activation followed installation of fiber optic cable infrastructure in the subdivision late last year.
“To have this amazing technology is incredible,” said Bruce Smith, an associate broker with Ellisville-based Magnolia Real Estate who lives in the development. “We’re very fortunate to have this option because most rural areas around the country don’t have many choices or good service.”
Smith was one of the first customers to receive the company’s Gigabit-speed internet and streaming TV last month and uses the ultra-fast internet access to power several “smart home” features as well as real estate and graphics applications that require additional capacity. He also has several neighbors in accounting and other fields who use the Gigabit speed connections to work from home.
