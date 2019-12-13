At a luncheon at Charlie’s Catfish on Dec. 5, the City of Ellisville honored three employees and one resident with an annual award for their services to the community.
Individual departments voted on their own candidates, and Mayor Lynn Buckhaults selected the Citizen of the Year himself. Felix Thomas was chosen Employee of the Year by the Public Works Department; Gabriel Sylvester was picked as Fireman of the Year by the Ellisville Fire Department; Denny Graham was chosen Police Officer of the Year by the Ellisville Police Department; and Charlie Coker was selected Citizen of the Year.
“If anyone has ever shown what they do for the community, what they do for the people, it’s Charlie Coker,” Buckhaults said. “He goes around cleaning up, just as a pastime, helping out seniors, the disabled and people who otherwise can’t do it themselves. He washes and cleans church signs.”
Buckhaults said that Coker’s love of helping the community, even in his retirement, put him on the radar for Citizen of the Year.
“I’ve been watching him for a long time,” he said. “His actions speak highly for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.