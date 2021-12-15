Trinity Stewart of Ellisville, an art major at William Carey University, has been selected as a 2021 “Emerging Artist” by the Hattiesburg Arts Council.
Associate Professor Chatham Kemp of the WCU Art Department said, “It's great to see emerging artists engage with the public during this event. There’s a diverse range of media and subject matter. It's a special time for young artists to meet each other and see each other's best efforts.”
The program recognizes up-and-coming local artists during an annual exhibit and award ceremony. This year’s Emerging Artist Exhibit was Nov. 13 at the Hattiesburg Art Council’s downtown gallery.
