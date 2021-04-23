Due to individuals not notifying the City of Ellisville before dumping wastewater in the lagoons, the BOard of Aldermen voted Tuesday to suspend all outside dumping.
Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said individuals would wait to notify until after dumping, which could cause issues with the lagoon if they don’t know what is being dumped in it.
“The wrong stuff could turn it over,” Buckhaults said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell’s request to provide online certification classes at a cost of $35 for each officer per year for the purpose of continuing education. In addition to the online classes, they approved CPR recertification classes for 11 officers at $60 per officer.
• Hired Zach English, who is a part-time certified police officer, on a six-month probationary period with the city upon his hiring at $28,533 annually. English will be on one-year probation with the EPD until he completes the full-time police academy.
• Approved the purchase of three sets of turn-out gear for the Ellisville Fire Department as requested by Ellisville Fire Chief Jake Williams. He said the new gear will replace three of the department’s most heavily worn sets of gear. The lowest quote for the new gear was $8,160 to be paid from the voluntary fire funds.
• Approved the purchase of a 2021 Dodge 1500 pickup for the water department for $19,621.
The next board meeting will be May 4 at 5:30 p.m.
