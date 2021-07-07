During Tuesday night’s Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting, new and returning Ellisville officials were sworn into their positions.
Among them was the new fire chief Kyle Brooks replacing Jake Williams, who requested to return to battalion chief at the June 15 meeting. Williams worked two full-time jobs as a firefighter and wanted to step down from the role of chief. Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said that he is excited to have Brooks on as the new chief.
“He is high quality and will be a great addition,” Buckhaults said.
Brooks, who also serves as Jones County Fire Coordinator, became fire chief effective July 1.
Other department heads returned to their previous positions, including Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell, Public Works Director Chris Langley, City Clerk Charma Cook, City Attorney Randy Laird and Code Enforcement officer Richard Wilson. Russell was also sworn in as animal control officer. The board also swore in Debbie Sumrall as court clerk, Travis Hayes as city prosecutor, Michael Mitchell as public defender and Wyatt Moles as zoning chairman.
Alderman Aaron Heidelberg was appointed as Mayor Pro Tem.
Downtown paving project update
If the weather cooperates, crews can begin paving streets and have the job finished within three to four days, said City Engineer Wiley Pickering.
However, there is another unforeseen condition that crews ran into while repairing the streets.
“A storm drain pipe partially collapsed, and it’s about 20 feet long,” Pickering said. “We would need to get it replaced before we paved.”
They are pricing the pipe and plan to replace it before beginning paving.
Additionally, Pickering suggested that the board considered repaving a few streets that “took a beating” from construction traffic diversion. Those were Shelby, Ivy and Front streets, which were adjacent to the construction. Overlay for these streets would cost about $35,000. This would remain within the $500,000 grant to pave city streets, Pickering said.
Other business
The board approved the burning of a house on 702 Bailey Ave. This will provide training for firefighters through a controlled burn and also get rid of the dilapidated structure.
