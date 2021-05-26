The city of Ellisville is under a boil water notice as of May 26.
City of Ellisville Water Works customers affected include all of the city east of Interstate 59 to the Highway 590 bypass. Wednesday afternoon a boring crew cut into a 6-inch water main, the city said in a statement. City employees are making repairs to the pipe now.
Customers affected will be notified when the boil water alert is lifted, the city stated.
This story may be updated.
