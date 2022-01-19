An Ellisville convenience store employee was arrested and taken to jail after being accused of embezzling.
Dorothy Whatley, 49, was charged with embezzlement after Keith Superstores loss prevention contacted the Ellisville Police Department about the possible crime. Whatley is accused of taking $1,601 from a register that only she had access to.
She was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $3,500 bond, according to the jail website.
