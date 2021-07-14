Tyler Magee of Ellisville was one of seven Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education students to complete the recent non-credit evening Emergency Medical Technician basic course after 220 hours of training.
After 144 hours of textbook training, participants are required to observe for 12 hours in an emergency room and to participate in five ambulance runs. Upon successful completion of the training, students have the option to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification, which is required for individuals to receive a state license to practice.
