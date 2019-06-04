Teen tells of torment in tearful testimony

Lindin Ellzey listens to the judge as attorney Christopher Farris looks over paperwork. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

A case that was scheduled for retrial starting Monday has now been moved to September, according to an order that was signed by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.

Lindin Ellzey, 39, will be tried again on a molestation charge Sept. 26-27. The continuance was requested by attorney Christopher Farris because of his own “personal issues,” and the judge ruled that the request was “well taken” and granted.

The April 2018 case ended in a mistrial after the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” after two hours of deliberation, they told the judge, with 10 voting “not guilty” and the other two voting “guilty.”

Ellzey is accused of molesting a stepdaughter for years, but he and Farris said the claims only came about during a bitter custody battle for her younger sister.

 

