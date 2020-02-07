Felon had been on the lam since May
•
An Ellisville man who was able to elude law enforcement last spring was in custody — shuffling around with the assistance of a walker — and facing new charges in Jones County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Donald Allen Lamb, 58, had 15 grams of methamphetamine when was arrested Tuesday by The J-Team — Sgts. Jake Driskell, Jeff Monk and Joel Brogan of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division. They arrested Lamb at his vehicle in front of his residence at a mobile home park off Highway 29 North, near the Ellisville city limits, Driskell said.
Judge Dal Williamson issued a bench warrant for him last May when the JCSD, under then-Sheriff Alex Hodge, was unable to find him. Lamb was on the lam until this week, when Sheriff Joe Berlin’s narcotics agents received information on his whereabouts. They got Williamson to sign a “no knock” search warrant for Lamb’s residence early Tuesday afternoon and had him in custody — plus the meth and a new felony — a couple hours later.
“We had information that he was selling meth,” Driskell said.
That turned out to be good information. Narcotics officers found 3-1/2 grams of meth in Lamb’s shirt pocket and 12 grams inside his residence, Driskell said. Lamb was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Lamb was wanted by the court for failing to keep in touch with his attorney after a felony malicious mischief charge, where he was accused of intentionally slamming his vehicle into a neighbor’s vehicle in November 2017. That trial was first scheduled for August 2018 but was delayed because Lamb reportedly had a bout with cancer. The trial was then reset for May 2019, but the defendant couldn’t be located.
Williamson set Lamb’s felony malicious mischief trial for March 11. He denied public defender Michael Mitchell’s request to release his client until the trial date.
“He has to stay in jail,” Williamson said, noting that Lamb failed to show for his last scheduled court appearance. “I don’t want to tie up the sheriff’s department trying to find him again.”
Lamb will go to court on the meth-related charge later.
James R. Dearman, 32, was also picked up on a bench warrant and he had a small amount of meth in his possession at the time of his arrest at his place of employment, Driskell said. He was out on a charge for possession of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.
