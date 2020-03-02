Elvis won’t be leaving the building for the next few years.
Jerry Elvis Stiglet Jr., 35, of Petal was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to two counts of burglary of a dwelling.
He admitted to stealing items from two homes on McDuffie Road in Moselle in October 2018. He was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400 to John McDuffie and $800 to Chris McDuffie in addition to court costs of $1,927.50. He will also have to spend two years on post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections and participate in the court’s community service program.
The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Tony Buckley and Stiglet was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
Habitual offender at 23
A 23-year-old Laurel man will have to spend seven years behind bars after being convicted of a fourth felony since he was 17.
Andreas Leonardo Terrell will have to serve all seven years in the full-time custody of the MDOC, with no chance for early release, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and auto burglary. He was caught with three handguns last June, according to court records, after breaking into four vehicles at residences along Highway 29 South — a 2006 Jeep Liberty belonging to Teresa Bruner, a 2016 Nissan Maxima belonging to Elizabeth McRee, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro belonging to Robert Schmidt and a 2008 Dodge pickup belonging to William Bradshaw.
A month before that, Terrell received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy for his role in getting stolen credit cards to Marcus Nixon. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to motor-vehicle theft after stealing a 2007 Chevrolet pickup from Laurel Machine & Foundry, driving it to Hattiesburg and getting into a chase with police before crashing it. The owners agreed not to prosecute if Terrell would go to the military, but he didn’t pass the test, Buckley said at the time.
In addition to the seven years, Terrell was ordered to serve three years on MDOC post-release supervision, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50. The case was prosecuted by Buckley and Pacific represented the defendant.
City truck thief owes for hose
An Ovett man will have to go to a MDOC Restitution Center until he pays back the City of Ellisville for stealing one of its pickups and destroying city equipment.
Timothy Shian Hayes, 21, was ordered to pay a total of $2,718.71 in court costs after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft and malicious mischief. That amount includes restitution of $1,291.21 to the city after “dragging a sewer machine hose down the street” when he stole a city pickup in June 2018, according to court records.
Hayes will also have to serve three years on post-release supervision under MDOC and participate in the court’s community service program. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette and the defendant was represented by Pacific.
• Rico Fair, 21, of Louin was ordered to serve three years on house arrest after pleading guilty to felony fleeing. He led law enforcement officials on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph on Interstate 59, Highway 84 West and the streets of Laurel and Jones County in May 2019, according to court records. He will also have to participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,677.50 in court costs.
• Aaron Daniel Ivy, 35, of Seminary was ordered to serve three years on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested with a .38-caliber handgun in December 2018 after being convicted of grand larceny in Covington County in 2013, according to court records. He will also have to participate in the court’s community service program and pay $1,927.50 in court costs.
