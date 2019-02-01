Under a gloomy gray sky, the brotherhood in blue, family and well-wishers by the hundreds paid their final respects to Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart on Friday at Life Church. Many of the officers he led for years at the department led him in the procession, which was lined with law enforcement from all around, family and friends. Stewart died unexpectedly on Monday morning. He was 48. (Photo by Cady Davis)
