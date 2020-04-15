A Moss family was saved by their safe room.
Andrew Phillips, his wife Amber and their two small children were inside when a tornado devastated the community on Easter evening.
“I was in there about 20 seconds when it hit,” Phillips told the Associated Press. “The house is gone, everything but the safe room.”
The family had been living there for only a few weeks. One of the reasons they bought it was because of the specially built room, built with concrete blocks, that also served as a closet. Phillips is a firefighter with the Moss Volunteer Fire Department and the butcher shop he owned, The Meat Hook, was next door. It was reduced to nothing more than a slab.
As the tornado approached, he took his family to the room, then saw the twister approaching, grabbed some pillows and ran back to shield his family. Their story has been told on FoxNews and other national media outlets. Inside Edition was trying to set up an interview with him on Wednesday afternoon. Photos that belonged to a Moss family were found in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 121 miles away, according to reports that have gone viral.
Phillips took to Facebook to express his sentiments after seeing the safe room standing with devastation all around him. It gave him a different perspective on the special holy day.
“The more I look at what is left of our house, it makes me think of the tomb Jesus Christ was in,” he wrote. “We was in there Jesus protected us. But after the storm was over the tomb was empty we came out alive just like Jesus did for you. So since our tomb is empty we have risen and will return soon.”
At least 78 homes in Jasper County were damaged or destroyed, said Mike Lucas, executive director of the Jasper County Emergency Operations Center, who still had a small area in the northeast section of the county to survey. About half of the homes that were destroyed were in Moss, just across the Jones County line.
“It’s the worst one I’ve seen in the county,” Lucas said. “It’s total devastation. It’s like Moss was wiped off the map. Only a few houses survived.”
Just north of there, in Stringer, some chicken houses were destroyed and a couple of houses had some damage, he said. About 25 more homes had damage in the Heidelberg area, where fallen trees shut down Interstate 59 on Sunday night. That area was sparsely populated, Lucas said.
“We’re just out checking damage and seeing what we can supply,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.
There were six injuries reported in the Moss area. All of the victims were transported by ambulance but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Lucas said.
“This is the worst tragedy ever in Moss,” said Rev. Jerry East, who “surrendered to preach” at First Baptist Church of Moss, which was destroyed. “Moss is our Mayberry.”
Just across the Jones County line on Moss Road, 42-year-old Jessica Marie Spradley was killed when the mobile home she was in was blown away by the deadly tornado. Her body was found after midnight in a pond on the family’s property.
On the other side of Highway 15 North on Matthews Road and the Matthews Community in Jones County, there was more devastation.
But one image that has endured is that of a pound cake that was baked for Easter dinner. It was sitting on the counter, unscathed, in the home of Jerel Wade’s parents’ demolished home. Like the cake and the glass dish it was contained in and dishes in a cupboard over the sink, the residents were not hurt.
“The good Lord had his hand on us,” Wade said.
