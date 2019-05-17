Ellisville police are investigating the death of a woman who was found hanging in a wooded area near her home, Investigator Scott Wuertz confirmed.
“We treat these cases as a homicide, until we can prove otherwise,” Wuertz said, adding that he was awaiting autopsy results.
The white woman, who was in her late 20s, had a history of drug abuse and depression, according to the investigator. She was found in an overgrown area outside of her mobile home in Rocky Creek Trailer Park, just off Highway 11, around mid-morning Tuesday.
Wuertz said he couldn’t release more information on the case since homicide hasn’t been ruled out.
