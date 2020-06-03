An Ellisville police officer who was living with a convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday with drugs and paraphernalia in her home, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Wanda Thrash, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana-first offense, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest after a search warrant was executed at her residence on J Thrash Road, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD’s Narcotics Division. Vincent Breazeale, 30, was also arrested for probation violation. He was convicted of statutory rape in Jones County in September 2010, and he is listed as an absconder on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety website for failing to register as a sex offender.
The four crimes Thrash was first booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center for are misdemeanors. She was later charged with a felony based on a section of Mississippi Code that says it’s illegal for a police officer to have a sexual relationship with an inmate. But those offenses aren’t what troubled Driskell most about the situation.
“She had a convicted felon staying the night with her,” he said, adding that Breazeale was released from prison a month ago. “Her duty belt was right there and she had four or five guns in the residence.”
Convicted felons aren’t supposed to possess nor be in the presence of firearms, and failure to comply is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
“Things like that call into question the integrity of the officer,” Driskell said. “You can’t do certain things when you’re an officer. In the (law enforcement) academy, they teach us that we live in glass houses. We can’t be hanging out with a person that’s part of the criminal element.”
Thrash made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday and Judge Billie Graham set her bond at $5,000 on the felony and $1,000 on the four misdemeanors.
“Get that camera out of my face,” was the only response she had after her initial court appearance.
The JCSD was assisting the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Corrections, which had a warrant for Breazeale’s arrest. They went to two residences in the south part of the county, including the one he’s registered at, but didn’t find him. Officers “had knowledge that he was with Wanda Thrash,” so they went to her residence, which has a Seminary address but is in Jones County.
She had taken Breazeale to work, she told officers, and she gave them consent to search the residence for him, Driskell said. But when they indicated they smelled marijuana, “she rescinded consent,” he said.
So the officers got a search warrant, and when they went in the residence, they found “6 or 7 grams” of marijuana and “a good bit of drug paraphernalia,” Driskell said. An unidentified man who was at the residence had marijuana in his possession. Officers also found mirrors that were “lined out” with a white powdery residue on them and straws that had been cut — tell-tale signs of the use of illegal drugs that are snorted.
Officers also found evidence that Breazeale had been living there, though he listed 83 Earl Brashier Road as his residence. Sex offenders are required to let authorities know where they live and spend significant amounts of time, as part of the terms of their release.
Breazeale showed up at the residence and was taken into custody. While Thrash was with officers, she was seen “trying to delete something off her phone,” Driskell said. “I reached for it and she said no … and I had to physically remove it from her.” That resulted in Thrash being charged with resisting arrest.
“This is one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with,” Driskell said of arresting a fellow officer. “We’re supposed to be on the same team … but if we don’t police our own, who will? To turn a blind eye is as bad as doing it.”
Thrash has been with the EPD since 2016, and she will be on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the charges, Chief Bruce Russell said. That determination was made in a special meeting of the mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night.
Russell said he was surprised about the arrest, but he doesn’t know details about Thrash’s personal life or the charges.
“Officers’ personal relationships are not up to the city … and I don’t involve myself in outside investigations,” he said. “I pray for both officers … that they will make their lives right.”
Thrash is the second EPD officer to be arrested by the JCSD in the last several weeks. David Luna, 44, was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes in late March. He is out on bond and is also suspended without pay from the EPD.
"There is a distinct line between right and wrong and we will hold those who wear the badge accountable,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It is regrettable that we have to announce this arrest. But those who break the law and tarnish the badge will face the legal consequences associated with their actions.”
Earlier this week, Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall announced that a corrections officer had been fired for failing to adhere to the department’s social media policy. Hilmon James “Catfish” Gainey posted a potentially offensive comment on Facebook about George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer held him down with a knee to his neck.
