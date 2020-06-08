Arrests of veteran officers, national protests pose challenges for department
•
Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell watched the news in his office Monday morning. Talking heads commented on the recent killing of a Santa Cruz sheriff’s deputy by an Air Force sergeant. “That’s a prime example, right there,” Russell said. He’d just been saying it’s a bad time to be a lawman.
Russell doesn’t excuse police brutality. When officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department killed George Floyd two weeks ago, Russell saw the event’s widely circulated footage and was “internally screaming” at the four officers’ poor handling of the arrest. “In our area,” he said, “we’re able to build onto our community relationships over the years as a department. We’ve built trust on both sides. I don’t see anything escalating like out there (in metropolitan areas).”
It’s true, however, that the Ellisville Police Department is facing its own string of challenges. Two of its officers have been arrested since March — David Luna for molestation, and Wanda Thrash for drug-related charges and having sex with a parolee.
Russell said his part in the situation is done.
“Whatever comes next for them, we hope it all comes out how it’s supposed to,” he said. “Whatever the court finds, we’ll uphold that, whether the verdicts are guilty or innocent. My role as chief has played out there.”
With that happening, plus the growing distrust of law enforcement during recent widespread riots over Floyd, Russell still gets a lot of support.
“The police didn’t want to become militarized,” he said, referring to those in Minneapolis. “Most of us would love to come to work, take a few calls, get some cats out of trees and go home. But those days are over with. There’s so much drugs and violence — I don’t know a patrolman who enjoys wearing a bulletproof vest in 90-degree weather all day.”
Russell and Investigator Scott Wuertz — who is enduring the recent untimely death of his 16-year-old son — are picking up extra shifts to cover for their diminished ranks, a show of steadfastness in a situation that appears to change rapidly and randomly.
“You can’t work side-by-side without becoming friends with folks,” Russell said. “Being shorthanded hurts."
Touching again on the subject of police use of excessive force, Russell recalled one local incident that had to be investigated.
“It was a shoplifting call, and it turned into a foot pursuit,” he said. “The officer chased him, tased him and put him on the ground. The complaint was that the suspect was 14 years old. They left out that he was about 6 feet tall.”
That complaint was determined to be unsubstantiated.
Russell said the problem with bad cops is not a political one, as internet commenters might suggest. “It’s a spiritual problem,” he said. “When an officer blatantly breaks the law, it’s an insult to all other officers. We have a hard job to do. We do it day-in, day-out. We don’t ask for anything extra, or recognition. We do it for our loved ones and we care about our communities.
“As a man, my greatest achievement is a little 2,400-square-foot brick house, two acres of land and raising my kids who live successful lives. That’s what it’s about to be human: my legacy will be passed on with my young'uns. In 30 years, nobody’s going to remember Bruce Russell, chief of police in Ellisville.”
Russell was asked how the city hopes to prevent employing people who commit crimes. He suggested there may later be the use of random drug tests, to start.
“We’re looking into changing that drug policy, to get it to where we can possibly get tested randomly,” he said. “Of course, we drug test prior to employment.”
Employees aren’t usually given tests unless they were involved in a wreck on the job.
Despite everything that’s happened, Russell and Wuertz are still keeping their heads up — there are still reasons to hold onto your pride, Russell said.
“We’re extremely lucky in our region we live in. We have more people telling us they appreciate what we do. … People like that are why we get up the next morning and do it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.