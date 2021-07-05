Thursday, July 8
Indoor movie & picnic
The Jones County Library will host an indoor movie and picnic at the George Harrison Center, 206 Church St., in Ellisville from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a blanket, and snacks will be provided. For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/indoor-movie-and-picnic-tickets-156953862227.
SCRMC career fair
South Central Regional Medical center will host a career fair for a variety of positions with on-site interviews from 3-7 p.m. July 8. There will be door prizes given away throughout the event. For more information visit SCRMC.com/careers.
Downtown Thursday
Downtown Thursday is a family friendly event that runs from June 17 to July 15. The Laurel Farmers Market runs from 5-8 p.m. on Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel. A movie is also shown from 8-10 p.m. Visit facebook.com/DowntownMovieNight for more information.
Monday, July 12
LMRA Art Camp
The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host its Art Summer Camp in two sessions: from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12-15 and July 19-22. The camp will take place at the Museum Annex Studio and is for children entering first through sixth grade. Visit lrma.org/event/summerartcamp/ or email hsteinwinder@lrma.org to be added to the waiting list.
Kid Fit Camp
Faith N Fitness will host a four-week Kid Fit Camp starting July 12. The camp is from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Children ages 4-12 are welcome to participate.
The cost is $35 per single child, $50 for siblings and $5 per each additional sibling after three. Visit facebook.com/events/344232017085227/ for more information.
Tuesday, July 13
It’s What a Girl Wants ribbon-cutting ceremony
It’s What a Girl Wants, 402 Central Ave., will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony from 10-11 a.m. July 13. The new boutique opened July 1. Visit facebook.com/itswhatgirlwants for more information.
All-ages game day
Agape Church, 525 Commerce St., will host an all-ages game day from 1-3 p.m. Register students here: eventbrite.com/e/game-day-all-ages-tickets-160852041787
Thursday, July 15
Downtown Thursday
Saturday, July 17
Hospice volunteer training
ComfortCare Hospice will host an educational meeting on becoming a hospice volunteer at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 at South Central Place (Highway 15 North, Laurel, next to Kroger). Call volunteer coordinator Bonnie Smith at 601-426-4704 to reserve a spot.
Have a submission for the Leader-Call event calendar? Send information to reporter@leader-call.com.
