The Laurel Police Department will host the seventh annual Fill-a-Truck event on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walmart on Highway 15 North. Donations will benefit the Good Samaritan Center's food pantry and soup kitchen.
The event is again in memorial of Chief Tyrone Stewart. He started the event with the center and LPD is keeping that legacy going.
Non-perishable food items will be collected and employees of Good Samaritan will be on hand for any cash donations.
For more information, call Capt. Shannon Caraway or Chief Tommy Cox at 601-425-4711.
SCRMC career fair today at 3 p.m.
South Central Regional Medical center will host a career fair for a variety of positions with on-site interviews from 3-7 p.m. today (Thursday) at South Central Place on Highway 15 North. There will be door prizes given away throughout the event. For more information visit SCRMC. com/careers.
Trivia Night at 320 Fifth Street
Trivia Night at 320 with host Dr. Christy Liverett Wednesday from 7-9 p.m.
Teams are allowed up to 6 members each. Winning team members get 50 percent off next visit to 320 Fifth Street and a special handmade art by Teresa Mackey.
Downtown Thursday, movie night
Downtown Thursday is a family friendly today (Thursday) with the Laurel Farmers' Market from 5-8 p.m. on Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel. The film "The Croods: A New Age" will be shown on the big wall at the Back Lot at 8 p.m. Visit facebook.com/ DowntownMovieNight for more information.
Kid Fit Camp starts Monday
Faith N Fitness on West 5th Street in Laurel will host a four-week Kid Fit Camp starting Monday. The camp is from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Children ages 4-12 are welcome to participate.
The cost is $35 per single child, $50 for siblings and $5 per each additional sibling after three.
Visit facebook.com/ events/344232017085227/ for more information.
All-ages game day
Agape Church, 525 Commerce St., will host an all-ages game day from 1-3 p.m.
Register students at 4eventbrite.com/e/ game-day-all-ages-tickets-160852041787
