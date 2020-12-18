The National Park Service and the Department of the Interior officially designated the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Jackson as the 422nd unit of the National Park System. The announcement fulfills the requirements of the lawmakers’ legislation to designate the Evers Home as a national monument within the NPS system, and U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., commended the move.
“The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home serves as a permanent reminder of the legacy of the Evers family, whose contributions advanced the cause of justice in our nation,” Wicker said. “I was proud to champion legislation with Rep. Bennie Thompson and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to designate this historic site as a national monument and preserve it for future generations. I appreciate President Trump, the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior for their work to make this designation a reality.”
Hyde-Smith added, “This new national site will also stand in recognition of the overall pursuit of equality and justice in Mississippi and our nation. I am proud to have worked with Senator Wicker and Congressman Thompson to secure this designation.”
Thompson said, “I, like many others, was inspired by the magnitude of determination Mr. Evers showed by dedicating himself to others and fighting against adversity. The designation of his home is an everlasting tribute to his legacy. The importance of protecting the heritage and important artifacts for the enjoyment of all, and historical understanding, cannot be overstated.
Myrlie Evers-Williams “was instrumental in helping us achieve this goal,” Thompson added. “Mr. Evers was an inspiration to all Americans by dedicating his life to others and fighting against racism and discrimination.”
The lawmakers introduced their legislation in an effort to bring additional federal resources to the site. The proposal was signed into law by President Trump as part of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act (S. 47) in March 2019.
The national monument designation is reserved for sites of great cultural, historical or natural significance to the United States. It provides permanent protection by Congress under the Antiquities Act.
The Evers home, acquired by Tougaloo College in 1993 and labeled a museum in 1997, is a designated Mississippi landmark under the State Antiquity Law and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
