Former city Clerk agrees to pay city $420K in restitution
•
The former city clerk of Bay Springs admitted in federal court to embezzling more than $300,000 and he now faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in January.
Randy James, 56, pleaded guilty Wednesday to money laundering and making false statements on a federal tax return before Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett. The plea was announced by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, James E. Dorsey of the Internal Revenue Service and Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.
“One of the highest priorities of this office is bringing to justice corrupt officials who betray our public trust,” Hurst said. “I commend local bank employees who spotted this criminal activity, as well as our federal, state and local law enforcement partners and prosecutors who were diligent in catching this crook and holding him accountable. We will continue to do all that we can to root out criminality and corruption in all forms of government."
James is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Starrett at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 in U.S. Southern District Court in Hattiesburg. James has agreed to pay more than $420,000 in restitution to the city as part of his plea agreement.
“This loss is massive for a town the size of Bay Springs – over 10 percent of their annual budget,” said White, who is from Sandersville and whose father Bob serves as mayor there. “Our small towns cannot afford to lose a single penny right now. My office will work to hold fraudsters like Randy James, who knowingly steal your money, accountable with zero tolerance for this kind of theft.”
The most recent financial report submitted by the city to the Auditor’s office at the time of James’ indictment showed an annual budget of approximately $2.7 million.
At sentencing, James will face up to 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release for money laundering. He faces up to three years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release for making false statement on a Federal Income Tax Return.
During 2017 and 2018, James was employed by the City of Bay Springs as city clerk and had control over certain financial aspects of the city. James embezzled just over $300,000 from Bay Springs between August 2017 and April 2018 by creating fraudulent invoices from fictitious companies for the costs of false services that were never approved nor incurred by the city. James diverted city funds by obtaining checks from the city, cashing them at a local bank and wiring those funds overseas to international scammers in the hope of winning money in a lottery scheme.
According to the Criminal Information filed in this case, James also made false statements on his personal 2018 Federal Income Tax Return by under-reporting gross receipts by $193,331.
Hurst commended the federal, state and local law enforcement cooperation displayed in this case. The case was investigated by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office and by agents for the IRS-Criminal Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris.
