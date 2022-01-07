An overnight high-speed pursuit in Jones County landed a Sandersvillle man in jail facing multiple charges, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reporting.
Dalton Hunter Lightsey, 27, was arrested by JCSD narcotics agents who attempted to make a traffic stop on Lightsey's vehicle on Eastview Drive. He reportedly fled and turned north on Highway 11 going toward Sandersville with the pursuit ending on Magnolia Road. Speeds topped 100 mph, according to reports.
“We've run the wheels off all week making illegal narcotics arrests,” Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. “The good news is that manufacturers are still making tires, so illegal narcotics dealers should keep that in mind.”
Lightsey was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center for felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm being an ex-con in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
It was suspected that Lightsey tossed a bag of meth out of the vehicle he was driving during the pursuit. Lightsey was already on parole for convictions on two meth charges and one heroin charge.
"After a week of drug arrests by JCSD narcotics agents and deputies, you would think the drug dealers would get the message," Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
JCSD assists in 15-mile chase with juveniles in stolen vehicle
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department helped Petal police in their pursuit of two juveniles on a joy ride in a stolen vehicle. Detective Mike Crawford with Petal
Police Department said officers responded to the report of two stolen vehicles Tuesday morning.
When police arrived on the scene in Petal, they spotted one of the stolen vehicles with two suspects in the car. The suspects then fled in the vehicle headed north on Highway 11, Crawford said. Petal Police pursued the suspects into Jones County for approximately 15 miles into Ellisville, where the chase ended.
One suspect was captured while the other fled on foot. JCSD deputies assisted in searching the woods for the suspect and patrolling the area, Lance Chancellor with JCSD said. Crawford said Petal Police were able to capture the suspect who fled on foot.
The names of the suspects cannot be released as they are juveniles.
