Bond set at $785K for accused dealer from North Laurel
Two men with extensive criminal histories were arrested again by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents and deputies at a residence in the Hoy Community on narcotics and weapons charges Thursday night.
Cedric Carmichael, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Carmichael also had an out- standing warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Wilson Graves, 41, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Graves was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Narcotics agents confiscated cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy tablets, two stolen weapons and another weapon with the serial number filed off.
Both suspects are convicted felons, so additional charges may be forthcoming, JCSD officials said.
“We continue to pursue those who are selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said. “Day or night, you never know when we are going to show up and disrupt your illegal narcotics operation.”
Ordroffe Ruffin, 65, was taken into custody Tuesday night after the JCSD Narcotics Division, along with members of the SWAT Team and Patrol Division, executed a search warrant at 55 North Eastabuchie Road. Ruffin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm. He had been arrested on similar charges in October.
Both suspects are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Also this week, 38-year-old Jason Wilson was arrested after Laurel police found approximately 3 pounds of meth, 50 hits of ecstasy and 18 firearms, among other things, in his North Laurel home. Wilson made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, and Judge Kyle Robertson set hos bond at $785,000.
