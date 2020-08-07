Gilbert, Robertson released on bond in beating of Jasper County man
•
Two ex-Laurel police officers pleaded not guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court against 2018 charges of aggravated assault, saying they were not to blame.
Separately, one is accused of “unnecessarily” firing a weapon and killing a woman who was stealing his wife's car last fall, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Christopher Wade Robertson, 28, was given a bond of $150,000 for his manslaughter charge and $100,000 for aggravated assault, while Bryce Gilbert, 27, received a bond of $100,000 for aggravated assault. Judge Stanley Sorey said those bond amounts are typical for the charges.
The officers were fired shortly after a review of the body-cam video in the 2018 episode in which the two officers chased Jasper County resident James Barnett after he fled a traffic checkpoint in North Laurel.
The ex-officers, both represented by public defender Rance Ulmer, waived the reading of the indictments before saying they were innocent.
In May 2018, Barnett fled the traffic checkpoint and officers pursued him on a 20-mile chase into Jasper County. Barnett exited the car and lay face down, and the accused men allegedly beat him.
Barnett and Ridgeland attorney Dow Yoder filed a civil rights complaint against the officers, the City of Laurel, Mayor Johnny Magee, late LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. That suit alleged that Barnett was “tortured” on the roadside.
Robertson is additionally accused of the November shooting death of 30-year-old Dominique Henry, who Robertson said was trying to steal his wife’s car.
Henry was reportedly beating on Robertson’s door before daylight, and when he went to investigate, she had gotten into his wife’s car and started driving away. When Robertson tried to stop her, she tried to run over him and he shot and killed her, he reportedly claimed.
The two had no prior connection, sources with knowledge of the case said. Henry wound up at his house at that hour because she had gotten into a fight with a man she had just left Bok Homa Casino with and made the man let her out of his vehicle. She was near Robertson’s home and poultry farm off Highway 528, just east of Bay Springs, at that time and reportedly went to the residence trying to get a ride home.
The 2nd District grand jury argued in the indictment that Robertson “did not act in self-defense” as he shot “two or more times into the side of the vehicle.” Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson gave the case to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because Robertson’s wife was a part-time dispatcher for his department.
District Attorney Matt Sullivan wrote that Robertson’s arrest “results from an extensive law enforcement investigation and an in-depth analysis and review conducted by the DA’s office.”
“Only factual information supported by evidence will be admitted by the Judge should any defendant choose to go to trial,” Sullivan wrote. “Rumor, speculation and unsubstantiated allegations are prohibited and cannot be presented for a trial jury’s future consideration. The defendants are presumed innocent of these charges until proven guilty. I am going to do my job and seek justice. We must ensure that all those affected are treated fairly under our laws.”
Robertson and Gilbert did not respond to questions as they left court. Both posted bond and were released from the Jasper County Jail on Thursday, department records showed.
