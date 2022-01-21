A former Covington County official is facing charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from taxpayers by making up work orders.
Gregory Sanford, who was director of the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, was presented with a demand letter for $17,063.59 by special agents of the state Auditor Shad White’s office after Sanford was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement and fraud. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses, according to the press release from the auditor’s office announcing the arrest.
Sanford is accused of embezzling from the county by personally creating and submitting fictitious invoices for nonexistent work. The invoices were paid by the county with checks, and Sanford converted the money to his own personal use, according to the report.
Investigators also determined Sanford submitted invalid timesheets for employees who reported directly to him. These timesheets claimed hours not actually worked by county employees, but they were approved by Sanford despite his knowing they were inaccurate, according to the report.
“My office and our investigators will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to fraud in this state,” White said. “That means investigating big and small cases alike.”
If convicted of all charges, Sanford will face up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Chris Hennis.
Longtime Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brennon Chancellor was hired in May to replace Sanford after he resigned amid the investigation.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.
Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A Sandersville native, White has established a tough, no-nonsense reputation in his position. He holds a certificate in forensic accounting and is a certified fraud examiner. He serves as an officer in the Mississippi National Guard assigned to the 186th Air Wing in Meridian. He also practiced law in the private sector, served as a special prosecutor and taught as an adjunct professor.
